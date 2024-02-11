Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,466.11 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,000.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,535.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,695.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

