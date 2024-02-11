The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 3.3 %

SMG stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

