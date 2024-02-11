The Western Union Company to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Western Union in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.