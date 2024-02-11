Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

NYSE TDW opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $77.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tidewater by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

