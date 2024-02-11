Tigress Financial Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $205.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Tigress Financial from $204.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $162.19 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,339 shares in the company, valued at $86,361,871.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,498,114 shares of company stock worth $404,929,651. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

