TMX Group Limited Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get TMX Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.86.

TMX Group Price Performance

TSE:X opened at C$34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.36. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$26.09 and a 1-year high of C$34.32.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.