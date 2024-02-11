Toromont Industries (TIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.73 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$119.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$100.81 and a 52-week high of C$119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$112.51.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.77, for a total value of C$391,250.93. In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.77, for a total transaction of C$391,250.93. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.50.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

