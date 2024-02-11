Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.
