Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 8.3 %

TXP stock opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.70. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.19).

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

