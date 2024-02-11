Trimble (TRMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Trimble to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,628 shares of company stock valued at $616,775. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 349.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

View Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.