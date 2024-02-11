Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 155 ($1.94) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Tritax Big Box Stock Down 1.2 %
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
