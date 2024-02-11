Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 155 ($1.94) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Tritax Big Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBOX

Tritax Big Box Stock Down 1.2 %

About Tritax Big Box

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 160.20 ($2.01) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Tritax Big Box has a 12-month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 173 ($2.17).

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.