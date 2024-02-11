Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 149.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 100,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 60,141 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.