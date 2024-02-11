Truist Financial Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $120.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.13.

NYSE NET opened at $107.92 on Friday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,219,069.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $17,563,294.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 941,404 shares of company stock worth $71,962,946. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

