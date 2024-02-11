UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Sells $50,131.25 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMBF. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,079,000 after acquiring an additional 149,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 545,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,630 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

