United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $33.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

