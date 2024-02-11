United Fire Group (UFCS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect United Fire Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of UFCS opened at $21.89 on Friday. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

