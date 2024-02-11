United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,588 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of United States Steel worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

