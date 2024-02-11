Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $15.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,156 shares of company stock worth $1,073,609 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 702,595 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,065,000 after purchasing an additional 218,740 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,150 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,465,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 863,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Upwork has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

