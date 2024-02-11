V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.70.

V.F. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

