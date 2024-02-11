Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,111 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,740,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,618,000 after buying an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 128.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,818 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.