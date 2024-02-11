Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 44,170 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,170 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 72.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MT opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.49). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

