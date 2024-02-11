Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,498 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $164.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $166.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average of $142.04.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.