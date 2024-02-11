Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 93,791 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,727 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

