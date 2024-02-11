Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,035,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cintas by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $618.22 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $626.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

