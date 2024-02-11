Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PBA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBA

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.