Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.15 Million Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.63% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

NYSE:TPVG opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $391.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.81. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

