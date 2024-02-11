Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

