Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,894 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.33% of ReNew Energy Global worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth $115,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.42 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million.

RNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

