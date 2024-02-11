Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 2,616.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,970 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Sunnova Energy International worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $14,254,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $6,906,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $13,803,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NOVA opened at $11.68 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

