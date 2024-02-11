Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

