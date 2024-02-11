Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,454,000 after buying an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 335,161 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,885 shares of company stock worth $14,519,506. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

