Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $198.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $199.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

