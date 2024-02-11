Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.52% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.38%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

