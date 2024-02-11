Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.66% of MFA Financial worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 520.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in MFA Financial by 165.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1,734.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.
MFA Financial Stock Performance
MFA opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.90.
MFA Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -368.41%.
MFA Financial Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFA Financial
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.