Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.66% of MFA Financial worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 520.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in MFA Financial by 165.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1,734.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

MFA opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -368.41%.

MFA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.