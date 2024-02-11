Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $91.43.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.