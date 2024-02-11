Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.98% of Stem worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STEM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Stem by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 2,662,438 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in Stem by 303.9% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stem by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stem Price Performance
NYSE STEM opened at $3.34 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.
Stem Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.