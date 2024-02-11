Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.98% of Stem worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STEM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Stem by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 2,662,438 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in Stem by 303.9% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stem by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Price Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $3.34 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,410 shares of company stock valued at $59,528. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Stem

Stem Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.