Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 270,192 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,192 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.97% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARR opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $30.90.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -218.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

