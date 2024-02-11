Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 327,166 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,166 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.23% of NexGen Energy worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

NXE stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

