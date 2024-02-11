Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 38,508 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,508 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 173.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after buying an additional 528,663 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 95.6% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 657,500 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 62,129 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 111.7% during the second quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 1,328.6% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of JD opened at $22.38 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

