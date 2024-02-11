Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.65% of Gladstone Investment worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 407,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $497.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

