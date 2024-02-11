Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.0 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $435.33 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $448.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.01 and its 200 day moving average is $402.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

