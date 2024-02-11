Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Baidu by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $105.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
