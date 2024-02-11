Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,305 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

