Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,372,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,459 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.72% of Gold Royalty worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GROY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.32 on Friday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 367.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GROY. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GROY

Gold Royalty Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.