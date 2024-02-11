Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,608,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

