Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,044 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $222.59 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

