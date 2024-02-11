Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,626 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,337,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $267,383,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,019 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 101,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $233.55 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average of $205.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

