Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 459 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W. R. Berkley

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.