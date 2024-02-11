Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,520,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after buying an additional 48,915 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.