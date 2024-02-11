Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,567 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

LUV opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

