Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -614.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

